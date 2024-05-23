YRKKH Shivangi Joshi Calls Out How Her Voice Was Tweaked For Spreading Fake News Says, “Very Disappointed”

Shivangi Joshi is one of the most popular actresses in town. She rose to fame with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress has been making headlines for her relationship and marriage rumors with Barsatein—Mausam Pyaar Ka co-star Kushal Tandon. However, both the stars rubbished the rumors and also bashed fake news culture. Yet again, the actress, on her Instagram story, called out how misleading content is being made fabricating her voice.

Shivangi Joshi wrote a brief paragraph on her Instagram story sharing her disappointment over viral fake news. The actress revealed that a group of people created misleading content using her words on a generic topic and fabricating them with voiceover, which led to hurting remarks about her and her family.

“I’m very disappointed by a group of people for misconstruing my words and misinterpreting them. Recently, at an event, I was asked a generic question about a lot of rumors going around, to which I said, “That’s what rumors are for, right? They come and go.” Unfortunately, my response was tweaked with voiceover, and the outcome was a lot of uncalled-for remarks and statements causing emotional turmoil for my family and me,” she wrote.

Further she requested to respect her privacy and said, “I’ve always kept my personal life private and refrained from talking about it in open forums. Hence, I request you to kindly respect my privacy. When the time is right, you will know. But taking advantage of someone’s generic statement and bashing them and their families is not at all human. I respect everyone, and I expect the same in return. Thank you.”