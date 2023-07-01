Barsaatein Actress Shivangi Joshi Nails Monsoon Style In Floral Dress

Television actress Shivangi Joshi recently showcased a stunning floral dress ideal for the monsoon season. The actress effortlessly rocked the floral trend, proving it can be a go-to choice for rainy days. In a recent photo shared on Instagram, Shivangi can be seen wearing a beautiful off-shoulder floral dress.

The dress features a vibrant and eye-catching floral print and ruffles, reflecting the blooming colors of nature during this time. The light and breathable fabric of the dress make it comfortable to wear. Shivangi paired the floral dress with magenta-pink heels, and minimal accessories, allowing the print to take center stage. She opted for simple earrings and kept her makeup natural and dewy, enhancing her fresh and radiant appearance. Her hair was styled in bun, adding a touch of effortless charm to the overall look.

Floral prints are known for their versatility. Whether heading to a casual outing with friends or attending a special event, a floral dress like this can be easily dressed up or down. With the right choice of fabric and design, a floral dress can be a practical and fashionable choice for the monsoon season. As soon as, Shivangi dropped her photos, fans started commented on her looks. One fans wrote: “You are not just Gorgeous and classy lady but a women with golden heart 💖” Another commented, “You look soo heavenly gorgeous.”