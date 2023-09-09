Television | Photos

GQ India Best Dressed 2023: Mouni Roy steals the spotlight in a sexy navel-showing shimmering gown

Mouni Roy took to Instagram to share a series of pictures showcasing her in a ruched patterned golden shimmering gown that not only accentuated her curves but also featured a sexy navel-showing design

Author: Manisha Suthar
09 Sep,2023
The recent GQ India Best Dressed 2023 event in Mumbai witnessed a dazzling array of Bollywood stars gracing the red carpet, but it was Mouni Roy who truly stole the spotlight with her breathtaking appearance. The actress, accompanied by her husband Suraj Nambiar, wowed onlookers in a sensational golden gown that left everyone in awe.

Mouni took to Instagram to share a series of pictures showcasing her in the stunning attire, and it’s safe to say that she left fans and fellow celebrities alike spellbound. Her choice of outfit was a ruched patterned golden shimmering gown that not only accentuated her curves but also featured a sexy navel-showing design. Mouni paired this show-stopping gown with elegant golden heels, keeping her accessories minimal to let the dress do the talking.

But it wasn’t just the dress that had everyone talking; Mouni’s makeup was on point. She opted for a striking smokey eye look, complemented by glossy makeup that added an extra layer of glamour to her appearance. To keep it subtle and chic, Mouni chose nude lips, allowing her eyes to take center stage.

Among the celebrities who couldn’t resist gushing over Mouni’s look was Disha Patani, who commented with a series of fire emojis and praised Mouni as “the hottest dressed too.” It’s evident that Mouni’s sizzling appearance at the GQ India Best Dressed 2023 event was nothing short of show-stopping, leaving a lasting impression as one of the evening’s most glamorous and elegant stars.

GQ India Best Dressed 2023: Mouni Roy steals the spotlight in a sexy navel-showing shimmering gown 849984 GQ India Best Dressed 2023: Mouni Roy steals the spotlight in a sexy navel-showing shimmering gown 849985 GQ India Best Dressed 2023: Mouni Roy steals the spotlight in a sexy navel-showing shimmering gown 849986 GQ India Best Dressed 2023: Mouni Roy steals the spotlight in a sexy navel-showing shimmering gown 849987 GQ India Best Dressed 2023: Mouni Roy steals the spotlight in a sexy navel-showing shimmering gown 849988

Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

