Mouni Roy Burns The Internet In Blue Monokini, See Pics

Mouni Roy shares her oh-so-hot look in a sizzling blue monokini. She completed her look with center-parted open wavy locks, subtle pink eye shadow, and nude lips.

Author: Manisha Suthar
03 Jun,2023 16:56:55
Mouni Roy Burns The Internet In Blue Monokini, See Pics

Mouni Roy, one of the hottest personalities in the industry, is killing it on the gram with her sizzling look. The actress, an active social media user, recently took to Instagram and shared her oh-so-hot look in a sizzling blue monokini. She completed her look with center-parted open wavy locks, subtle pink eye shadow, and nude lips.

Mouni looked like a vision to behold while posing in the attire. Mouni opted for this outfit as she did a photo shoot for a popular magazine named Lifestyle Asia. Several users posted fire emojis in the comment section of Mouni’s post. One fan wrote: “Raising the temperature @imouniroy” Another wrote: “You should get the title of the girl with the most beautiful figure in the world.” Third user commented, “Uff Ma’am hotness overloaded”

Mouni Roy Burns The Internet In Blue Monokini, See Pics 812486 Mouni Roy Burns The Internet In Blue Monokini, See Pics 812485

Earlier, Mouni wore a green monokini. Along with the dress, she opted for wooden bangles, open center-parted beach waves, smoky eye shadow, kohl-lined eyes, darkened brows, and mauve lips. Apart from this, Mouni also slayed in an abstract printed monokini. She chose white and blue bangles with this swimsuit.

Read Here: Mouni Roy Oozes Hotness In Green Monokini, See Pic

Which look you loved the most? Comment below and let us know.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

