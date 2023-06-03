Mouni Roy Burns The Internet In Blue Monokini, See Pics

Mouni Roy, one of the hottest personalities in the industry, is killing it on the gram with her sizzling look. The actress, an active social media user, recently took to Instagram and shared her oh-so-hot look in a sizzling blue monokini. She completed her look with center-parted open wavy locks, subtle pink eye shadow, and nude lips.

Mouni looked like a vision to behold while posing in the attire. Mouni opted for this outfit as she did a photo shoot for a popular magazine named Lifestyle Asia. Several users posted fire emojis in the comment section of Mouni’s post. One fan wrote: “Raising the temperature @imouniroy” Another wrote: “You should get the title of the girl with the most beautiful figure in the world.” Third user commented, “Uff Ma’am hotness overloaded”

Earlier, Mouni wore a green monokini. Along with the dress, she opted for wooden bangles, open center-parted beach waves, smoky eye shadow, kohl-lined eyes, darkened brows, and mauve lips. Apart from this, Mouni also slayed in an abstract printed monokini. She chose white and blue bangles with this swimsuit.

