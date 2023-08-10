Bigg Boss brings a big twist in Rohit Shetty v/s Khiladis weekend episode on COLORS’ ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’

Week after week on COLORS‘ ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13,’ the benchmark for daredevilry is on the rise, and the audience is excited about what’s to come. With many surprises in store for the viewers, the upcoming episode will deliver a huge dose of thrill, as the master of India’s favorite reality show, Bigg Boss himself, unfurls a game-changing twist, injecting a surge of electrifying energy into the competition. This time, the paradigm shifts dramatically as Bigg Boss announces that Rohit Shetty, the embodiment of thrill, will step into the game and challenge the very contestants he once guided. The daredevils have a chance to evade elimination by pulling off the mammoth task of beating the host. For every stunt on the battleground of Rohit Shetty v/s Khiladis, one contestant will be chosen by the host and another by the contestant. The chosen ones must outdo the parameters set by Rohit Shetty for acing a task; the failure to do so will grant the host a star, and nailing the task will award the khiladis a star. At the end of the weekend, if the khiladis earn the maximum number of stars, they will dodge the elimination bullet. If they don’t, they’ll have to go through the terrifying elimination drill. Which will it be?

In the first stunt of the week, contestants will be tasked to perform a barrel walk that challenges their balancing and motor skills as they glue seven flags from one end to another. The catch is that Rohit Shetty will become part of this stunt and will not spare the khiladis while ensuring to knock them off the barrel. It will be interesting to see who strikes this fine balance. A huge fight will erupt between Archana Gautam and Daisy Shah right after this task. Daisy asserts that she keeps her distance from the entertainment queen because she has too many annoying opinions on how a stunt should be performed. Never without a comeback, Archana retorts that a mandali is beginning to form on this show as well, making a pointed remark at Shiv Thakare. Will this edition of the stunt-based show be dominated by a mandali? Only time will tell.

One of the major highlights of the episode is the phone crusher stunt. This menacing time-bound stunt involves four boxes filled with different kinds of creepy crawlies. The contestant performing the task must thrust their head into the box, look for a number, remember it, and feed it into a phone to unlock it. Failing to adhere to the time limit in this stunt will lead to the contestant’s phone being mercilessly crushed by the host. In an era that depends on phones, who will be compelled to live without one? Find out in the upcoming episode!

