ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Releases

Bigg Boss brings a big twist in Rohit Shetty v/s Khiladis weekend episode on COLORS’ ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’

Watch the exciting journey of daredevil contestants on Maruti Suzuki presents ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ along with CERA Sanitaryware as Special Partner, airing every Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 PM only on COLORS!

Author: IWMBuzz
10 Aug,2023 16:34:57
Bigg Boss brings a big twist in Rohit Shetty v/s Khiladis weekend episode on COLORS’ ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ 841973

Week after week on COLORS‘ ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13,’ the benchmark for daredevilry is on the rise, and the audience is excited about what’s to come. With many surprises in store for the viewers, the upcoming episode will deliver a huge dose of thrill, as the master of India’s favorite reality show, Bigg Boss himself, unfurls a game-changing twist, injecting a surge of electrifying energy into the competition. This time, the paradigm shifts dramatically as Bigg Boss announces that Rohit Shetty, the embodiment of thrill, will step into the game and challenge the very contestants he once guided. The daredevils have a chance to evade elimination by pulling off the mammoth task of beating the host. For every stunt on the battleground of Rohit Shetty v/s Khiladis, one contestant will be chosen by the host and another by the contestant. The chosen ones must outdo the parameters set by Rohit Shetty for acing a task; the failure to do so will grant the host a star, and nailing the task will award the khiladis a star. At the end of the weekend, if the khiladis earn the maximum number of stars, they will dodge the elimination bullet. If they don’t, they’ll have to go through the terrifying elimination drill. Which will it be?

In the first stunt of the week, contestants will be tasked to perform a barrel walk that challenges their balancing and motor skills as they glue seven flags from one end to another. The catch is that Rohit Shetty will become part of this stunt and will not spare the khiladis while ensuring to knock them off the barrel. It will be interesting to see who strikes this fine balance. A huge fight will erupt between Archana Gautam and Daisy Shah right after this task. Daisy asserts that she keeps her distance from the entertainment queen because she has too many annoying opinions on how a stunt should be performed. Never without a comeback, Archana retorts that a mandali is beginning to form on this show as well, making a pointed remark at Shiv Thakare. Will this edition of the stunt-based show be dominated by a mandali? Only time will tell.

Bigg Boss brings a big twist in Rohit Shetty v/s Khiladis weekend episode on COLORS’ ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ 841968

Bigg Boss brings a big twist in Rohit Shetty v/s Khiladis weekend episode on COLORS’ ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ 841970

Bigg Boss brings a big twist in Rohit Shetty v/s Khiladis weekend episode on COLORS’ ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ 841971

Bigg Boss brings a big twist in Rohit Shetty v/s Khiladis weekend episode on COLORS’ ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ 841972

One of the major highlights of the episode is the phone crusher stunt. This menacing time-bound stunt involves four boxes filled with different kinds of creepy crawlies. The contestant performing the task must thrust their head into the box, look for a number, remember it, and feed it into a phone to unlock it. Failing to adhere to the time limit in this stunt will lead to the contestant’s phone being mercilessly crushed by the host. In an era that depends on phones, who will be compelled to live without one? Find out in the upcoming episode!

Watch the exciting journey of daredevil contestants on Maruti Suzuki presents ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ along with CERA Sanitaryware as Special Partner, airing every Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 PM only on COLORS!

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
COLORS’ ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’: Anjum Fakih gets eliminated after being bested by Aishwarya Sharma 839320
COLORS’ ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’: Anjum Fakih gets eliminated after being bested by Aishwarya Sharma
Crocodile stunt gone wrong? Rohit Shetty bashes 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' contestants for underperforming! 838508
Crocodile stunt gone wrong? Rohit Shetty bashes ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ contestants for underperforming!
Anjum Fakih gets back to Kundali Bhagya, expresses her happiness 834864
Anjum Fakih gets back to Kundali Bhagya, expresses her happiness
Ruhi Chaturvedi becomes the first to bid farewell to COLORS' stunt-based show' Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' 834613
Ruhi Chaturvedi becomes the first to bid farewell to COLORS’ stunt-based show’ Khatron Ke Khiladi 13′
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Bebika, Manisha, Falaq, Pooja, and Avinash get nominated 832783
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Bebika, Manisha, Falaq, Pooja, and Avinash get nominated
Exclusive: Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul fame Sheezan Khan to play the lead in new season of Udaariyaan? 832244
Exclusive: Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul fame Sheezan Khan to play the lead in new season of Udaariyaan?
Latest Stories
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish can win the season, says Manisha Rani 842037
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish can win the season, says Manisha Rani
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Aradhana lashes out at Reyansh 842035
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Aradhana lashes out at Reyansh
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar gets evicted 842032
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar gets evicted
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Katha attempts to win Kailash’s approval for her relationship with Viaan 842027
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Kathaa attempts to win Kailash’s approval for her relationship with Viaan
Jailer: Rajinikanth Shines, The Film Doesn’t 842025
Jailer: Rajinikanth Shines, The Film Doesn’t
Sanjay Dutt's Warm Birthday Wish For Beloved Daughter Trishala Dutt 841929
Sanjay Dutt’s Warm Birthday Wish For Beloved Daughter Trishala Dutt
Read Latest News