COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS’: Salman Khan unmasks Vicky Jain and Munawar Faruqui’s secret pact, welcomes Internet sensation ‘Orry’ as a wild card tonight

The fear of eviction takes over the house of COLORS ‘BIGG BOSS’ as it arrives at ‘Shukravaar Ka Vaar’. The megastar host Salman Khan drops reality checks on the solid clout that Vicky Jain and Munawar Faruqui have in the house. He mockingly congratulates Vicky on fulfilling his dream of being recognized as the ultimate mastermind of the house. He sarcastically congratulates him for going a long way from being Ankita Lokhande’s husband to becoming the authority of the house. Munawar Faruqui is the next line of fire, who is ridiculed by the dapper host for being renowned as a stand-up comedian earlier and as Vicky’s second in command in the house. The host points out that barring Neil Bhatt and Rinku Dhawan, all the contestants are Vicky and Munawar’s puppets. He complains that hardly anyone is playing the game on their terms and without fear, while Vicky and Munawar are deciding who’s important enough to be on this show. He expresses his bitter disappointment in Munawar for making relationships for his convenience and Vicky’s sake. Will the contestants step out from Vicky and Munawar’s influence?

The Dabangg host teases Ankita Lokhande for being clueless that her husband Vicky has been spotted holding hands with a housemate. He hints that Vicky was captured on camera holding hands with Sana Raees Khan with whom he has had a hot and cold relationship since the show’s launch. Ankita, who has raised concerns about her husband taking their marriage casually and feeling ignored in the house is likely to go ballistic at this revelation. Will this disclosure lead to another spat between Vicky and Ankita?

The season of favoritism has witnessed Vicky and Ankita arguing about not spending time with each other, addressing a rough patch in their relationship, and feeling upstaged by each other. The host of the show highlights that Vicky and Ankita have no clue where their relationship is going inside the house. Shocked to see the two bickering so often on the show, their mothers Vandana Lokhande and Shweta Jain enter the house to guide them. Will this intervention fructify?

Amid the high-octane drama, Salman Khan welcomes Bollywood’s favourite social media sensation Orhan Awatramani aka Orry to the show as its wild card contestant. Renowned for his presence at the biggest Bollywood parties and movie premieres, Orry is the talk of the town for being in delulu and owning it to the hilt. The host asks him the burning question that India wants to know the answer to: What does Orry do for a living? Evading the question with his sense of humour, Orry answers that he wakes up at sunrise, and sleeps by night. Will the housemates be able to unravel the mystery of what Orry does for a living?

