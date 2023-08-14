ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Releases

Did you know Kundali Bhagya actor Paras Kalnawat owns more than 380 pairs of sneakers?

Ayushmann Khurrana reveals details about the much-awaited sequel of Dream Girl, Dream Girl 2. Check it out below

Author: IWMBuzz
14 Aug,2023 17:40:13
Did you know Kundali Bhagya actor Paras Kalnawat owns more than 380 pairs of sneakers? 842953

Zee TV’s popular primetime show Kundali Bhagya, has been keeping its audiences hooked on to their television screens ever since its inception. Produced by Balaji Telefilms, the show features popular actors like Shraddha Arya (as Preeta), Shakti Anand (as Karan), Manit Joura (as Rishabh), Paras Kalnawat (as Rajveer), Sana Sayyad (as Palki) and Baseer Ali (as Shaurya). This family drama explores and brings to life a whole range of emotions as well as the deepest intricacies of human relationships. In the recent episodes, viewers will get to watch that Shaurya has filed an ‘attempt to murder’ case on Rajveer. And as Rajveer’s case has reached the court, everyone is on edge to know what will happen next.

We know Paras is a versatile actor, a great dancer and an ideal child who also recently fulfilled his late father’s wish and bought a classy BWM sports car. Apart from owning this lavish car, he is also a collector of luxury perfumes, belts, and sneakers! Did you know he owns more than 380 pairs of sneakers? His house also has a dedicated wardrobe space for his sneakers. He also wears a new pair everyday while walking onto the sets of ‘Kundali Bhagya’.

Paras Kalnawat says “I believe life is too short to wear the same sneakers every day. With over 380 pairs, the dedicated wardrobe I have at my place is my happy place. Who would’ve thought that a passion ignited in 2014 would lead to this astounding assortment? Every pair is a brushstroke on the canvas of my identity, a stride towards uniqueness. To me just how a character evolves, so does my collection—evoking memories, and embracing change. These aren’t just shoes; they’re footprints of my soul’s journey, and I’ll keep taking, one stylish step at a time.”

Well, isn’t that interesting?

While Paras is getting more sneakers to his collection, will Preeta and Palki be able to help Rajveer? Will Karan and Preeta meet after all?

Did you know Kundali Bhagya actor Paras Kalnawat owns more than 380 pairs of sneakers? 842951

Did you know Kundali Bhagya actor Paras Kalnawat owns more than 380 pairs of sneakers? 842952

To know more, tune in to Kundali Bhagya every day at 9:30 pm, only on Zee TV

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Biggest TV Shows Twists On Last Week (7 - 13 August): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more 842974
Biggest TV Shows Twists On Last Week (7 – 13 August): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Srishti stops Karan and Preeta’s reunion 842784
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Srishti stops Karan and Preeta’s reunion
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Friendship blossoms between Shanaya and Kavya 842385
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Friendship blossoms between Shanaya and Kavya
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Srishti stops Karan and Preeta’s encounter 842104
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Srishti stops Karan and Preeta’s encounter
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Nidhi plans to kick out Preeta from her life 841824
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Nidhi plans to kick out Preeta from her life
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Karan’s imaginary reunion with Preeta   841549
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Karan’s imaginary reunion with Preeta  
Latest Stories
Vijay Devarakonda & Samantha Ruth Prabhu to grace the grand musical concert of 'Kushi' on Independence Day! 842940
Vijay Devarakonda & Samantha Ruth Prabhu to grace the grand musical concert of ‘Kushi’ on Independence Day!
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan swears revenge against Elahi post humiliation 842955
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan swears revenge against Elahi post humiliation
Ayushmann Khurrana Spills the Beans on the Highly-Anticipated Sequel Dream Girl 2 842938
Ayushmann Khurrana Spills the Beans on the Highly-Anticipated Sequel Dream Girl 2
The rage of Excel Entertainment's Don 2 is on the rise! Grabs chatter around the brand world! 842933
The rage of Excel Entertainment’s Don 3 is on the rise! Grabs chatter around the brand world!
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Kiran attempts to throw Lakshmi out of Oberoi house 842920
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Kiran attempts to throw Lakshmi out of Oberoi house
Auto Draft 842916
Planet Marathi Group and Vistas Media join hands to launch an OTT platform, ‘Planet Bharat’
Read Latest News