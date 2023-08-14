Did you know Kundali Bhagya actor Paras Kalnawat owns more than 380 pairs of sneakers?

Zee TV’s popular primetime show Kundali Bhagya, has been keeping its audiences hooked on to their television screens ever since its inception. Produced by Balaji Telefilms, the show features popular actors like Shraddha Arya (as Preeta), Shakti Anand (as Karan), Manit Joura (as Rishabh), Paras Kalnawat (as Rajveer), Sana Sayyad (as Palki) and Baseer Ali (as Shaurya). This family drama explores and brings to life a whole range of emotions as well as the deepest intricacies of human relationships. In the recent episodes, viewers will get to watch that Shaurya has filed an ‘attempt to murder’ case on Rajveer. And as Rajveer’s case has reached the court, everyone is on edge to know what will happen next.

We know Paras is a versatile actor, a great dancer and an ideal child who also recently fulfilled his late father’s wish and bought a classy BWM sports car. Apart from owning this lavish car, he is also a collector of luxury perfumes, belts, and sneakers! Did you know he owns more than 380 pairs of sneakers? His house also has a dedicated wardrobe space for his sneakers. He also wears a new pair everyday while walking onto the sets of ‘Kundali Bhagya’.

Paras Kalnawat says “I believe life is too short to wear the same sneakers every day. With over 380 pairs, the dedicated wardrobe I have at my place is my happy place. Who would’ve thought that a passion ignited in 2014 would lead to this astounding assortment? Every pair is a brushstroke on the canvas of my identity, a stride towards uniqueness. To me just how a character evolves, so does my collection—evoking memories, and embracing change. These aren’t just shoes; they’re footprints of my soul’s journey, and I’ll keep taking, one stylish step at a time.”

Well, isn’t that interesting?

While Paras is getting more sneakers to his collection, will Preeta and Palki be able to help Rajveer? Will Karan and Preeta meet after all?

To know more, tune in to Kundali Bhagya every day at 9:30 pm, only on Zee TV