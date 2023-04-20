Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Khushwant returns to wreak havoc in Dilpreet's life

Khushwant returns to wreak havoc in Dilpreet's life on Sony SAB's Dil Diyaan Gallaan

Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan depicts a family divided due to misunderstandings, emotional pain, and strong convictions, spanning three generations. While the first two generations have been unwilling to let go of the past, circumstances compel them to confront their relationships when the third generation intervenes. But, unfortunately, the Brar family is in for a major surprise in the upcoming episodes as their arch-nemesis, Khushwant (Jaswant Menaria), returns with a vengeance.

This week, the audience will see Dollar (Reyaansh Chaddha) steal jewelry from Sanjot’s (Jasjeet Babbar) room on the instruction of an unidentified man. In an exciting turn of events, the identity of the mystery man will be revealed as Khushwant, Dilpreet’s main adversary, who has returned with an even more dangerous plan to ruin the Brar family.

What will Dilpreet do to safeguard his family this time?

Pankaj Berry, who portrays the character of Dilpreet, said, “Dilpreet is in for a major shock as Khushwant re-enters his life, and it will be captivating for viewers to see how Dilpreet protects his family from his attacks. On the other hand, a sweet, heart melting track is unfolding as Dilpreet strives to bring Veer and Amrita together!”