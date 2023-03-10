An unfortunate incident occurred today on the sets of ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ and a fire broke out. All crew members and artists present on the sets were safely evacuated and an investigation shall soon be carried out to determine the cause of this incident. An official statement too has been issued by its production house – Cockcrow Entertainment Shaika Films.

A spokesperson from Cockcrow Entertainment Shaika Films mentioned, “”The members of the cast and crew of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are safe and unharmed by the unfortunate fire incident at the set today. We are taking all the necessary steps to ensure everyone’s safety and well-being. While we will set up an inquiry to go to the root cause of the fire, our focus is also to work towards providing continuity and keeping the viewers engaged,” said the spokesperson from Cockrow Pictures And Shaika Films.”

Cockrow Entertainment Shaika Films observes and practices top safety norms and techniques on all of its sets and shoot locations.