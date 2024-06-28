Gokuldham society is preparing for a Big Wedding day

The way the sun and moon keep changing their positions every hour, the same way situations in Gokuldham Society keep changing every minute.

Till yesterday, every member of Gokuldham Society was worried about Popatlal, not just because he looked tense but also Because Inspector Chalu Pandey is searching for him desperately. Finally, Chalu Pandey has found Popatlal in his own home.

Will Chalu Pandey arrest Popatlal and Bhide for creating huddles for him ? What is the news which Chalu Pandey wanted to convey to Gokuldham Society members after finding Popatlal? Is this news is the reason behind the Gokuldham Society’s preparation for the wedding? Who is getting married? To know all this, keep watching Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running sitcoms that aired first in 2008 and is now in its 16th year with over 4100 episodes. Other than its flagship show, Neela Film Productions Private Limited also streams Gukuldhamchi Duniyadari in Marathi and Taarak Mama Ayyo Rama in Telugu on YouTube. The shows along with the character universe are authored and created by Asit Kumarr Modi.