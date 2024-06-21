Hitesh Bharadwaj Aka Rajat From Show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, Shares His Excitement To Be A Part Of The Show!

Star Plus’ show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein has gained a loyal audience because of its intriguing and engaging plot. The show’s twists and turns have paved the way for viewers to be glued to their television screens with high-octane drama. Hitesh Bharadwaj and Bhavika Sharma are the main protagonists in the seven-year leap, and the makers have dropped an intriguing promo for the show where Hitesh Bharadwaj is introduced along with Bhavika Sharma. Hitesh Bharadwaj is seen portraying the character of Rajat Thakkar; Bhavika Sharma plays the role of Savi; and Amayra Khurana plays the character of Saisha ( Sai).

The promo starring Bhavika Sharma, aka Savi, Hitesh Bharadwaj, aka Rajat, and Amayra Khurana, aka Saisha ( Sai) has been revealed by the makers to the audience. The promo highlights seven years that have passed: Savi has now become a teacher in the school, her equation with Sai, and her first twisted encounter with Rajat (Sai’s father).Hitesh Bharadwaj’s dynamic and stylish entry as Rajat Thakkar has already made the viewers adore him. Through the promo, the audience has also witnessed the straightforward nature of Rajat. Hitesh Bharadwaj, as Rajat Thakkar, knows how to emote emotions, which reflect on the screen as well. It will be intriguing to witness what is in store for Savi and what all alterations happen in the life of Savi with the arrival of Hitesh Bharadwaj’s character, Rajat. Will she give love a second chance? Will Sai play cupid between Savi and Rajat?

Hitesh Bharadwaj, aka Rajat, from the Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, shares, “I am very excited to be a part of the Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein. It is a renowned show, and I am truly blessed to have received the opportunity to be a part of it. I am portraying the character of Rajat Thakkar; he is a businessman who, though stern from the outside, has an emotional side to him as well. For the world, he has showcased a different side; he has a past that he wants to forget. Rajat has a daughter named Saisha ( Sai) whom he loves dearly, but due to unforeseen circumstances, he also detaches himself from her. Keep showering love and praise that you all have garnered upon the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein! Stay Tuned!”

Watch the new journey for Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein today. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein is produced by Rajesh Ram Singh, Piya Bajpiee, Pradeep Kumar, and Shaika Parween. at 8 p.m. on StarPlus.