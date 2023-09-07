Television | Releases

Check out the latest update of Yuvika and Kartik's wedding in Sony SAB's Vanshaj

Sony SAB’s ‘Vanshaj’ narrates the intriguing story of the Mahajan family’s internal power struggles and their complicated relationships. Anjali Tatrari essays the character of Yuvika who faces manipulation in her pursuit to establish her position in the Mahajan empire. Recent episodes have seen DJ (Mahir Pandhi) creating misunderstandings between Kartik and Yuvika, leading to constant conflicts between them concerning Neil (Mohit Kumar).

The Mahajan family is going through a tough time due to the love triangle involving Yuvika, Kartik, and Neil. Yuvika is struggling to decide between her emotions and Kartik’s demands, and ultimately agrees to marry him. Meanwhile, DJ manipulates Kartik by promising him a future with Yuvika in Canada, hoping to get rid of her. Bhoomi informs the Mahajan family of Yuvika’s decision to marry Kartik, and they start preparing for the wedding. At the same time, Neil is going through a difficult time after learning about Yuvika’s plan to marry Kartik.

Will Yuvika end up marrying Kartik, or will there be a new twist in their story?

Anjali Tatrari, who plays the character of Yuvika, said, “The upcoming storyline will be pivotal in shaping Yuvika’s future. Although she has always imagined a life with Kartik, she remains in the dark about several truths. Juggling the challenges of a restaurant fire investigation, Kartik’s relentless insecurity, and her decision to say yes to the marriage, it will be a rollercoaster ride from here on. It will be intriguing to see what choices and decisions my character, Yuvika, will make.”

Mohit Kumar, who plays the character of Neil, said, “Neil, is about to face some truly challenging and potentially heart-wrenching days ahead. He’s deeply in love with Yuvika, and navigating the ‘will they won’t they’ scenario amidst Yuvika and Kartik’s probable wedding is bound to be emotionally difficult for him. I’m eager to take on this demanding role and explore its complexities.”

Tune in to watch Vanshaj on Sony SAB every Monday to Saturday at 10 PM