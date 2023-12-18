Man AtiSundar Episode 148 Spoiler: Diyaam Gets A Big Clue To Find Radhika

In Dangal TV’s popular show Man AtiSundar, viewers are witnessing intense drama with an interesting storyline. Now you will see that Kali plans to kidnap Radhika so that she can get married to Divyaam. After several attempts, she finally succeeds in her plot and gets Radhika kidnapped. In contrast, Radhika makes several attempts to run away from the clutches of the kidnapper, but she fails every time.

On the other hand, Radhika’s father comes home, and everyone tries to hide the truth of Radhika’s kidnapping. While Divyaam had already filed a missing report for Radhika m, he still felt dissatisfied, so he put up posters of Radhika with missing captions.

On the other hand, Radhika tries to send her location details to Divyaam via the kidnapper’s phone, but she fails to do it. At the same time, Divyaam goes to the market with Golu and sticks posters up in places. At the same time, kidnappers also come to the market and witness all this. The kidnapper runs away, and his foot slips, resulting in him falling on the floor. As he fell, Radhika’s photo fell from his pocket.

Diyaam finds Radhika’s photo and tries to chase the kidnapper but cannot find him anywhere. So Divyaam informs everything to the cops. In contrast, Kali gets scared seeing all this. At the same time, Radhika applies medicine to the injured kidnapper.

