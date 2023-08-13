ADVERTISEMENT
Marathi Mulgi Sayli Salunkhe aka Vandana Karmarkar From Star Plus's Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Shares How Her Reel Life Is Similar To Her Real Life Tale

Author: IWMBuzz
13 Aug,2023 18:15:46
A musical, fictional love saga, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si produced by Rajan Shahi revolves around two middle-aged people from different backgrounds and how their worldviews collide when they meet, with music set to play an important role in their journey.

The show is a combo of two cultures: Marathi and Punjab. Let us give you an insight into it: Mohit Malik essays the role of a Punjabi Munda in the show, similar to his real life background, while Sayli Salunkhe plays the role of a Marathi Mulgi in the show. Sayli, just like her reel character, is a Maharashtrian in real life as well.

Sayli Salunkhe, who essays the role of Vandana, shares,” I feel Vandana Karmarkar is a character like my own. The way she is straightforward but also vulnerable. She is very hungry for her passion. Knowing her voice is very unconventional, Vandana is very confident about it, and that is what sets her apart from others. Despite her unconventionalities, she does not let that be a roadblock; instead, she channels those hindrances into her uniqueness. The chemistry I share with my own father is similar to that of my on-screen father. The majority of the cast is Maharashtrian and Punjabi, so there is a coming together of two cultures, on-screen and off-screen. I hope the audience showers us with love and appreciation for our show.”

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si all set for its release on 21st August from 9:00 PM on Star Plus. The show will have Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe in the lead.

