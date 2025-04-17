Veer Hanuman Spoiler: A Mother’s Love Tested as Anjani Faces the Ultimate Sacrifice for Maruti

Sony SAB‘s Veer Hanuman continues to enthrall audiences with its heartfelt retelling of young Maruti’s extraordinary transformation—from a curious child to the mighty divine warrior, Hanuman. Seamlessly weaving together myth, action, and emotion, the show beautifully brings the age-old timeless tale with a vibrant flair.

Featuring Aan Tiwari as the young Maruti, Arav Chowdharry as Kesari, Sayli Salunkhe as Anjani, and Mahir Pandhi in a dual portrayal of Bali and Sugreev, Veer Hanuman is a captivating watch for all. In recent episodes, the audience witnessed a dramatic twist unfold as Bali’s sinister plan to sabotage Maruti’s path to mastering his siddhis backfires when Maruti, with compassion and wisdom, defies violence and urges his father Kesari to choose empathy over duty.

In the upcoming episodes, Maruti’s journey turns dangerous as Bali orders Kaaldant to abduct him and bring him to Patal Lok. Kaaldant, disguised as a mystical scroll, tricks Maruti and traps him in the dark realm of Talatal. Using Anima Siddhi, one of the eight Siddhis, Maruti shrinks and defeats Kaaldant from the inside. However, this victory has a heavy price—he cannot return to his original form. In retaliation, Kaaldant, empowered by Patalkali, curses Maruti, stating that he can only regain his true form if his mother, Anjani, sacrifices her life.

Will Anjani make the ultimate sacrifice for her son—or will Hanuman choose to remain small forever to protect his mother’s life?

Sayli Salunkhe, who plays Anjani, said, “As an actor, I believe every role teaches me something beyond the script, and playing Anjani in Veer Hanuman has been truly special. Her love and sacrifice as a mother are profoundly moving, and when I performed the scene where she learns that Maruti can only return to his true form if she gives up her life—it hit me deeply. I couldn’t help but think of my own mother, and how selflessly she’s stood by me through every high and low. That personal memory made the emotions in that scene incredibly real and raw. The bond between Anjani and Maruti is so pure, and I feel grateful to bring that to life. I hope the audience connects with the love and emotion we’ve tried to convey.”

Tune in to Veer Hanuman every Monday to Saturday at 7:30 PM, only on Sony SAB.