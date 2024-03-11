Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Kunal and Vandana’s new beginning

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut telecasts its last episode tonight (11 March), and it will be a happy ending for Kunal Malhotra and Vandana. Vandana (Sayli Salunkhe) and Kunal (Mohit Malik) have united against all odds. Vani’s memory coming back has paved a way for Kunal to know all the wrong deeds of his father Kuldeep. Kunal and his family join hands against Kuldeep and leave home, refusing to be part of his property and greedy empire.

The Malhotra and Karmarkar families will be shown staying together under one roof. Kunal will start a new music company and will be all set for the launch of their first music album titled ‘ Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si’. Vandana, Vani and Vijay Karmarkar will be the main singers in the album. The launch will have a live feed on social media, with its feeding and promotional work being taken care of by Bobby and Mrunal.

Kunal and Vandana will be shown starting their life in a new way with lots of positivity and happiness. Tara and the kid to come will complete their family.

For Vandana, her struggle with her unusually gifted voice will see a peak with Kunal telling her that she will in no time hit the top with her unique singing prowess.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si will give way for Udne Ki Aasha, the Star Plus show produced by Rahul Tewary Productions. It stars Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora playing the lead. It is the journey of Saylee and Sachin, who are different in their approach towards life.