Mohit Malik's blood sugar drops due to intense stress on the shoots

Mohit Malik, a prominent actor on Indian television, recently revealed the shocking impact of stress on his health while working on the set of Starplus’ hit show ‘Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si.’

Mohit Malik, who plays the character of Kunal in a popular TV series, has recently revealed how his health was affected due to the strenuous demands of his profession. Mohit’s health crisis came to light when he experienced a sudden drop in his blood sugar levels, falling to 58, which is indicative of hypoglycemia and a serious concern.

Mohit Malik shared, “For two days, my sugar had remained low on the sets. My blood sugar level has reduced to 58, which indicates hypoglycemia. This has happened for the first time in my life, and I experienced it while shooting on the sets. I am facing extreme fatigue, blankness, and all those symptoms. I got my blood sugar checked, and then I got to know that my sugar had dropped to 58.”

The actor attributed this alarming health scare to the relentless work schedule and the challenging sequences he had been filming recently. “I think I got stressed out because of the hectic long hours shooting the Ganpati sequence, performing Kalipayattu, and some other challenging shoots. My diet was neglected, and so this is an instance of hypoglycemia,” he explained.

Mohit Malik’s recent health scare has reminded us that even the brightest stars in showbiz can face moments of vulnerability. It highlights the importance of a more balanced approach to work and life in the demanding world of entertainment, while he continues to entertain audiences with his stellar performances.