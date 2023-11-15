Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Kunal tries to kill Vaibhav

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Vaibhav (Karan Veer Mehra) threatening Vandana (Sayli Salunkhe) to give a share of the house to him, failing which he will spread the news of her affair with Kunal Malhotra (Mohit Malik). As we know, Mrunal did the unthinkable act of recording the video where Kunal was drunk and held Vandana aggressively, thinking her to be Soniya.

Vandana has been worried about Vaibhav circulating the video to one and all.

The coming episode will see Vaibhav stopping Vandana on the road and asking her to give him a share of the house. He will also stop the passers-by on the road and will show them the video of Kunal and Vandana being together.

He will accuse Vandana of cheating on him with an affair going on with Kunal. Kunal will come to Vandana’s rescue. When Kunal will not be able to tolerate Vaibhav’s words, he will hold him by the collar and threaten him. He will be about to strangulate him, as he will be reminded of the deceit he has faced at the hands of Soniya and Indraneel.

Vandana will ask Kunal to stop. Vaibhav will be held by his throat by Kunal, with his life being at stake. When Kunal will finally leave him, Vaibhav will call Kunal to be insane and will vow to teach both of them a lesson.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Ep 85 14th November Written Episode Update

Kunal got angry at Soniya for keeping him away from his daughter for seven long years. He questioned her as to why she did this to him.

What will happen next?

