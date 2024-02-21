Pallavi is faced with a tough choice between Love and Duty in Sony SAB’s Aangan Aapno Kaa

Sony SAB’s ‘Aangan Aapno Kaa’ explores Pallavi Sharma’s (Ayushi Khurana) distinct views on marriage and immense affection for her father. Though not opposed to marriage, she challenges society’s expectation from a woman to prioritize her husband’s family post-wedding.

In the upcoming episodes, Pallavi (Ayushi Khurana) and Akash (Samar Vermani) attend a special Kuldevi Pooja at Pallavi’s place, joined by Akash’s family. But things take a dramatic turn when Pallavi learns that Akash’s job is at risk. Without hesitation, she dashes off to the hotel to save his job, leaving the pooja behind. While Pallavi’s actions save the day, Akash and his family feel upset that she left such an important ceremony. Tensions rise as they struggle with conflicting emotions, adding an unexpected twist to the unfolding drama. The question is: Will Ayushi manage to find her place in the Awasthi household, or will her actions strain her relationship with Akash?

Ayushi Khurana, who plays the role of Pallavi Sharma, says, “Pallavi is giving her all to juggle two households and carve out her space in Akash’s family. Yet, she’s weighed down by a lot of emotions buried deep within. With every challenge she faces, she must suppress her feelings and uphold the promises she made to her mother-in-law. But time and again, she falls short, shattering those promises and igniting chaos, leaving Aparna with a sense of distrust. The impulsive decision to leave the Pooja without a word only adds to the mounting pressure, causing Akash to feel dismayed. He thinks that despite the efforts to nurture relationships, Pallavi’s bold actions seem to undo everything. In the episodes to come, viewers will witness whether Pallavi’s explanations can soothe Akash’s doubts or if she’ll forever struggle to find her place in his family, risking her relationship with him.”