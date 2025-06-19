Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Popatlal’s eerie encounter; sees a mysterious identity

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen engaging drama with the residents of Gokuldham Society coming to the bungalow for their vacation. As we know, there was a threat hovering around the bungalow, wherein the neighbours claimed that it was haunted. Taarak’s boss wanted someone to stay in it so that the truth came out. Hence, he discretely asked Taarak to holiday in his bungalow along with his society’s residents. We saw bizarre happenings with Bapuji being left alone on the way, a black cat crossing paths upon their arrival and a pumpkin falling from nowhere.

The upcoming episode will only add more to the intrigue. Popatlal will walk into the jungle as he will be attending a phone call. In the jungle, he will hear the sound of an anklet and will follow the sound. He will see a village girl running around. Thapa who will worry about Popatlal will come and warn him to get back to the bungalow as the jungle is not safe, with animals around. However, in a fraction of a second, the lady will vanish into thin air and Popatlal will be shocked.

