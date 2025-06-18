Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Bapuji’s great escape from a falling pumpkin; Is this the start of the intrigue?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen engaging drama with the residents of the Gokuldham Society finally reaching their holiday destination, which is Taarak Mehta’s boss’ bungalow. As we know, all of them were gung-ho about going on a vacation and planned their trip meticulously. They packed their favourite belongings and also decided what they would play at the destination. We saw them enjoying their bus ride, but making the goof-up of leaving behind Bapuji at the stall. Bapuji wondered where they were headed to, while he did not know the address of the bungalow. The residents overcame this hiccup and finally reached the spot. They were welcomed by Thapa the caretaker of the bungalow.

The upcoming episode will see them entering the bungalow amid noise and enjoyment. However, their entry will be eventful as a pumpkin will fall from nowhere, just very close to Bapuji. All of them will be shocked to see the pumpkin fall and break into pieces. Earlier, while they entered the destination, a black cat jumped in front of them, causing jitters. It will be interesting to see whether their stay turns out to be a really eerie experience.

What will happen next?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah produced by Neela Film Production is a comedy sitcom that revolves around the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, an apartment complex in Powder Gali, Film City Road, Goregaon East, Mumbai, and focuses on the members of Gokuldham Society who come from different backgrounds. The show which launched in the year 2008 has been a favourite of all households for years.