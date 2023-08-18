ADVERTISEMENT
“Securing a lead role was actually my mother's dream” says Alisha Parveen playing Alia on COLORS’ ‘Udaariyaan’

Alisha shares that securing a lead role was always her mother’s dream more than hers. She regards her mother as the driving force behind her journey as an actor.

In COLORS’ popular show, ‘Udaariyaan’ the enthralling post-leap storyline of love and aspirations continues to captivate its ardent viewers. Staying true to their characters and embracing their roles with unwavering dedication, the new cast, Alisha Parveen as Alia, Anuraj Chahal as Armaan, and Aditi Bhagat as Aasmaa are leaving no stone unturned to keep the audience entertained. Considering herself fortunate enough to bear the torch of an esteemed legacy, Alisha shares that securing a lead role was always her mother’s dream more than hers. She regards her mother as the driving force behind her journey as an actor.

Talking about her mother’s dream Alisha says, “At the age of 10, my mother instilled the love of theatre within me. She invested years in shaping my acting skills and her relentless support and dedication laid the foundation of my acting career and in no time, I shifted to Mumbai with a bag full of dreams from Delhi. My mother always wished for me to bag a lead role and her tears of joy upon learning about my role as Alia in COLORS’ ‘Udaariyaan’ were a result to her immense love and sacrifices. This success was possible only because of her selfless dedication love and blessing. It’s an incredible opportunity, and I cannot express how grateful I am to be part of this wonderful show.”

Keep watching ‘Udaariyaan’ every Monday to Sunday at 7:00pm only on COLORS!

IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

