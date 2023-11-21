Shagun Pandey and Shruti Choudhary to play leads in COLORS’ upcoming show, ‘Mera Balam Thanedaar’

COLORS has consistently built on its tradition of presenting compelling stories with thought-provoking themes, thus raising the bar for entertainment and driving positive change. Over the years, viewers have been treated to a plethora of love sagas that have immortalized on-screen couples in their minds. From the timeless bond shared between Madhubala and R.K. in “Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon” to the passionate love story of Meher and Sarabjit in “Choti Sarrdaarni” and the intense chemistry between Tejo and Fateh in “Udaariyaan”, the shows of the channel have captivated audiences with their depth and emotional quotient. Riding on its illustrious legacy of storytelling, the channel presents a fresh tale of love in “Mera Balam Thanedaar.” This new show features Shagun Pandey as Veer and Shruti Choudhary as Bulbul in the lead roles and has an underlying theme of underage marriage.

The story of ‘Mera Balam Thanedaar’ takes place in the colorful land of Rajasthan and follows the journey of two individuals, Bulbul (played by Shruti Choudhary) and Veer (played by Shagun Pandey), who are very different from each other. Bulbul believes that a small lie spoken for the benefit of others is acceptable, while Veer, an esteemed IPS Officer, believes that any form of deceit is a serious crime. Bulbul’s parents have lied to her about her age, and Veer, who is a vocal advocate against underage marriages, unknowingly marries Bulbul. As their story evolves, it will be fascinating to see how they overcome their differences and come together despite the odds.

Portraying IPS Officer Veer, Shagun Pandey says, “Portraying IPS Officer Veer, Shagun Pandey says, “Mera Balam Thanedaar marks my second endeavor with COLORS, and I couldn’t be more thrilled. The love story unfolds in the backdrop of Rajasthan and revolves around the lives of two individuals: a dedicated police officer and a spirited teenage girl. I will bring to life the character of our show’s hero, an honest and principled IPS officer who hates lies! My character embodies the traits that have never been seen on television. Our destinies will intervene in unusual circumstances, leading to both of us getting married. This story explores the journey of two very distinctive personalities falling in love.”

Ahead of playing the role of Bulbul, Shruti Choudhary says, “Throughout my career, I’ve had the privilege of taking on diverse roles. However, I’m eagerly waiting for this new show on COLORS, where I am set to take on the lead role for the very first time. I’m confident that this exciting project will not only entertain the audience but also enliven the television screen with a love story. In this upcoming show, I step into the shoes of Bulbul, a bubbly young girl known for lying and getting away with it for a good cause. I hope the audience will embrace Shagun and me as a different yet loveable couple.”

‘Mera Balam Thanedaar’ will air soon on COLORS.