Sony SAB’s Aangan Aapno Kaa: Pallavi bears the punishment of breaking her promise after she enters the Awasthi household

Sony SAB’s ‘Aangan Aapno Kaa’ delves into Pallavi Sharma’s (Ayushi Khurana) unique perspective on marriage and her deep-seated love for her father. While she is not against marriage, she questions why a girl should prioritise her husband’s family after the wedding. In the recent episodes, Pallavi and Akash get married after facing multiple obstacles and finding a way to spend time with both families. However, tensions rise when Aparna, Akash’s mother, throws more challenges to Pallavi’s way post-marriage.

As pressure mounts, Akash (Samar Vermani) finds himself frustrated with endless explanations while juggling among both his and Pallavi’s houses, while Pallavi (Ayushi Khurana) is determined to prove her worth in the Awasthi family. But when Pallavi attends her family ritual despite her mother in law’s challenge of not seeing or speaking to her father for the 15 days she will stay at the Awasthi household. Things take a chilling turn as she is punished by her and left to spend a frosty night alone outside the house. Pallavi pleads for a chance to prove herself while Aparna agrees to ease some restrictions. Will Pallavi win Aparna’s acceptance, or will yet another unexpected twist shake their marriage?

Ayushi Khurana, who plays the role of Pallavi Sharma, says, “As Pallavi looks forward to her new beginnings with Akash, she still faces multiple challenges. There is a constant battle in the household where Pallavi is trying to win Aparna, while Aparna is not ready to accept her as her daughter-in-law. While being thrown out of the house and a constant watch on her actions by Akash’s family members increases the uneasiness, yet, she forges ahead, trying everything to prove herself in the Awasthi household. In the episodes ahead, viewers will witness Pallavi facing various challenges and whether she can find a solid resolution for her marriage with Akash.”