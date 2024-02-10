Sony SAB’s ‘Pushpa Impossible’ takes a dramatic turn: Pushpa and Bapodara clash over Sushila’s pregnancy dilemma

Sony SAB’s show ‘Pushpa Impossible’ highlights Pushpa’s (Karuna Pandey) determination to face life’s challenges with a positive attitude. In recent episodes, Sushila (Tulika Patel) and Bapodara (Jayesh Barbhaya) are shocked by the unexpected news of her pregnancy. While they decide to keep it a secret, Pushpa notices something is amiss and becomes concerned about Sushila.

In the upcoming episode, Sushila and Bapodra deal with the aftermath of this sudden development. Bapodara feels embarrassed about him and Sushila expecting a baby in their late 40s, with his daughter Prarthana already grown up and married. This also makes him feel like deviating from societal norms. The tension in the family grows further as they try to keep it a secret. Sensing something’s wrong, Pushpa gets increasingly suspicious despite Bapodara and Sushila’s attempts to hide the truth.

Tulika Patel, who essays the role of Sushila Bapodara, said, “The sudden news of the pregnancy has made Sushila anxious about revealing it. Being pregnant at her age is scary, and she’s unsure how everything will work out. She’s also worried about how people will react because of societal norms. Plus, they’re keeping it a secret from Pushpa and everyone else. It’s a unique storyline, and I’m excited to see how viewers will react and whether Pushpa finds out about Sushila’s secret or not.”

Karuna Pandey, who essays the role of Pushpa, said, “Pushpa notices the worry on Bapodra and Sushila’s faces and feels like something is off, but she is unable to pinpoint what has exactly happened. Initially, Pushpa honors Bapodra and Sushila’s choice to keep the reason for their distress a secret and patiently decides to wait for them to open up. But as the story unfolds, she will get involved in it and is sure to become the biggest pillar of support for Sushila no matter what she chooses to do.”