Star Plus Brings Back One Of Its Most Iconic and Original Trailblazers Of Television, Hina Khan AKA Akshara from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai For Its Audience, The Show To Air From 12th Of August At 12pm!

Star Plus is famous for delivering intriguing and interesting content to its viewers that makes one go through a plethora of emotions. Star Plus has an amazing lineup of shows that aim to not just entertain but also empower. These include Anupama, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Udne Ki Aasha, Maati Se Bandhi Dor, Jhanak, Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua, Advocate Anjali Awasthi, and Yeh Hai Chahatein, which focus on family drama and romance and have been well accepted by the viewers.

One of Star Plus’s most iconic shows, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is all set to premiere from this Monday onwards, 12th of August, at 12 p.m. The legendary show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, starring Hina Khan, aka Akshara, is all set to revive the nostalgia of the audience and witness the magic of Akshara and Naitik once again. From the commencement of the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, everything about the show—the plot, the performances, and other aspects—captured the attention of viewers, and it resonates well with the audience.

Ever since the inception of the show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has captivated a wide spectrum of audiences. Hina Khan, who essayed the role of Akshara, garnered accolades and applause for her portrayal of Akshara. Be it the simplicity or her subtle nature, all was adored by the viewers. Akshara has built a place in every home as one of the most loved and progressive characters of her time. Now once again, Star Plus brings for its audience the opportunity to relieve these memorable moments as the masterpiece, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is all set to hit television screens from 12th August at 12pm. Delve into the journey of Akshara once again.

Produced by Directors Kut Production, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to air from 12th August at 12pm on Star Plus.