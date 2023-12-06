TMKOC welcomes Monaz Mevawalla as Mrs. Roshan Singh Sodhi

Creator and Producer of Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah, Asit Modi, extended a warm welcome to Monaz, stating, “We are delighted to have Monaz Mevawalla. Her talent and passion for acting will undoubtedly add a new dimension to the character and the show. We welcome her wholeheartedly to the TMKOC family. Her portrayal is anticipated to bring a new dimension to the already beloved series, captivating audiences with her performance.”

Expressing her enthusiasm, Actor Monaz Mevawalla shared, “I am thrilled and proud to be part of the TMKOC family. I love the role and am grateful to Mr. Modi for this opportunity. I’ll put all my energy and heart into this character. Having previously worked with Mr. Modi, I love his passion and dedication for every TMKOC member for the past 15 years. I’m sure that all the TMKOC fans will shower me their love and support.”

Monaz will bring her unique flair and energy to Mrs. Roshan’s character and further enrich the viewing experience for fans across the nation.

About Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah show:

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest- sitcoms that aired first in 2008 and is now in its 15th year with over 3900 episodes. Other than its flagship show, Neela Film Productions Private Limited also streams Gukuldhamchi Duniyadari in Marathi and Tarak Mama Ayyo Rama in Telegu on YouTube. The shows along with the character universe are authored and created by Asit Kumarr Modi.