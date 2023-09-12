Television | Releases

In Sony SAB's family drama Vanshaj, Yuvika is suspicious of Vidur's loyalty. Check out more.

Sony SAB’s family drama “Vanshaj” offers viewers a glimpse into the luxurious and lavish lifestyle of the Mahajan family. The show’s captivating storyline, filled with family politics and complicated relationships, keeps the audience at the edge of their seats. The recent episodes have been particularly engaging as Yuvika (played by Anjali Tatrari) finally discovers the truth about Kartik (played by Zaan Khan) and decides to end her engagement with him.

In the upcoming episodes of the show, DJ (played by Mahir Pandhi) takes advantage of the situation and reveals Yuvika’s plan to investigate and prove her father’s innocence to the entire Mahajan family. Despite the challenging situations, Yuvika stays strong, while her mother Bhoomi (played by Gurdeep Punjj) comforts and encourages her to remain resilient and face every challenge. Yuvika is determined to uncover the truth about her father’s past, and she continues her inquiry into Pooja Sarbarwal, her dad’s secretary. Despite facing many setbacks, her world falls apart when she spots Vidur (played by Aliraza Namdar), the most trusted aide of the Mahajan family, with a mysterious person.

Will Yuvika question Vidur? Will she inform Neel about Vidur’s involvement with a mysterious guy?

Anjali Tatrari, who plays the character of Yuvika, said, “Yuvika is about to discover a huge secret that will completely shock her and turn her world upside down. Finding out the truth about Vidur a person she and the Mahajan’s trust unconditionally, is just the beginning, and the upcoming episodes of the show will be full of surprises. I can’t wait to see how these unexpected twists and turns play out, so stay tuned and continue supporting us!”

Tune in to Sony SAB’s Vanshaj every Monday to Saturday at 10 PM