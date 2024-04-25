All You Need To Know About Lakshmi Narayan’s Mythological Show on Colors

Prepare for a heavenly journey with Colors’ latest release, Lakshmi Narayan – Sukh Saamarthya Santoolan. As the auspicious month of Chaitra begins, the channel encourages viewers to immerse themselves in the heavenly story of the universe’s perfect pair, Lakshmi and Narayan.

Lakshmi Narayan Serial Details-

Lead Cast

Shivya Pathania as Goddess Lakshmi

Our lead actress, Shivya Pathania, is a renowned name. She portrayed Sita in the Indian mythological TV series Ram Sita Ke Luv Kush. She plays the illustrious Goddess Lakshmi in this series, adding a touch of divinity to the Lakshmi Narayan series.

Srikant Dwivedi as Lord Vishnu

He is a very popular actor for playing the role of Lord Vishnu in the TV serial Shiv Shakti. In the serial, he plays the Narayan role in the Lakshmi Narayan.

Days and Timing

This mythical serial is set to air Monday to Friday at 10 pm on Colors. Lakshmi Nayaran serial is produced by Swastik Production.

Check Out Their Premiere Below-

Are you excited to watch the Lakshmi Narayan serial? Share your thoughts in the comments below, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.