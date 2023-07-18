ADVERTISEMENT
Anjum Fakih gets back to Kundali Bhagya, expresses her happiness

Anjum Fakih is back to Kundali Bhagya after her stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. See what she likes to say about her reunion with her extended family. Read the story here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
18 Jul,2023 14:22:32
Popular actress Anjum Fakih who is known for her portrayal as Srishti in Zee TV’s long-running show Kundali Bhagya gave her fans the biggest surprise today!! She posted about her return to the show after her stint with Colors’ Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Yes, Srishti was missed all this while. Fans craved to see the sisterly scenes between Preeta and Srishti (Shraddha Arya and Anjum Fakih), and now they have got what they wished for!!

Anjum posted on social media,

nzoomfakih

Starting my day with a bang…
Missed me as #shrishti ?
Well, miss me no more…
Catch me in action #kundalibhagya
@zeetv

She also posted a picture of Srishti from the set.

Take a look.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Well, we at IWMBuzz.com got in touch with Anjum to know more about her eagerness to get back to Kundali Bhagya and she said, “The cast of Kundali Bhagya is like my family, we spend so much time with each other that calling them co-workers feels unfair. I am happy to be back. Kundali Bhagya has given me a great platform to explore my credentials as an actor. Doing good work and quality work is my only agenda, success will therefore follow.”

Way to go, Anjum!!

Happy to see you again in the show!!

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

