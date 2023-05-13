Ashi Singh rings retro in crop top and jeans

Ashi Singh took to her Instagram handle to share a stunning round of pictures in stylish white crop top and denim jeans. The actress looked all grand in the outfit, while her pink earrings steal the show

Ashi Singh leaves no stone unturned with her fashion decks. Owing to that, the actress has never failed to astound us with her style and prep ups. Given that, the actress has now shared pictures on her social media handle looking all stunning and grand in her retro style file. Check out below-

Ashi Singh’s style

Keeping the retro look point, we can see her decked up in a white crop top that she teamed with high-waist denim jeans. The actress completed the look with her long wavy hairdo and blue tinted eye shades.

Ashi Singh’s earrings steal the show

Accessories play a pivotal role in Ashi Singh’s style game. She skillfully pairs her outfits with statement earrings, delicate necklaces, and exquisite handbags, adding that extra touch of finesse to her looks. Her attention to detail is evident in the way she selects accessories that perfectly complement her ensembles, creating a harmonious and captivating overall appearance.

In the picture we can see her wearing a pair of pink feather earrings. The actress gave off nothing but goals.

Work Front

Following the success of “Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai,” Ashi Singh embarked on new professional ventures to further showcase her acting prowess. While I don’t have access to the latest information, it is likely that she has continued to work on exciting projects, exploring diverse roles and genres to expand her repertoire. She is currently working in the show Meet as one of the leads.