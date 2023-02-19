Ashnoor Kaur, the Patiala Babes actress is an avid social media user. She is an inspiration to so many young girls out there. With her shining career timeline, the actress has not only been a motivation to the ones who want to be an actor, but also, how this 18-year-old girl has now become an entrepreneur and stunning style guide to the fashion enthusiasts, has also paved career pathways to millions.

Apart from that, the actress is also an Instagram influencer. She owns a huge number of fan following, counting to 9.5 million followers. All thanks to her regular engaging posts that she share on her Instagram handle.

In the video, we can Ashnoor Kaur with two of her close friends. The actress looked stunning in her white satin night shirt. She teamed it with matching black night shorts. The actress completed the look with her long wavy hair and no makeup. Her friends looked stunning in their casuals too. One wore a casual grey top with black jeans, and left her beautiful natural curls open. Her other friend looked spectacular in her black baggy t-shirt along with black jeans.

Here take a look-

Ashnoor Kaur sharing the video, wrote, “Ft. Us wannabee mean-girls, who are too sweet to be mean💀🤣🤌🏻”

Well, while we are loving the swag and sass the trinity is putting up on the video, we are also loving how the beauties are such pro dancers!