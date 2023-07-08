ADVERTISEMENT
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Fame Disha Parmar Is Radiant With Pregnancy Glow; Take A Look

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain fame actress Disha Parmar is happy and glowing with newfound energy and happiness during her pregnancy phase. Read on and be happy for the hard-working actress.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
08 Jul,2023
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain fame actress Disha Parmar has been the mainstay in the success story of the show she has been a part of. Her onscreen chemistry with Nakuul Mehta has charmed masses. As Ram and Priya, they are a Jodi in television to look forward to. Disha Parmar who had a great stint in Bigg Boss found singer Rahul Vaidya to be very compatible in the house. They got married and Disha is expecting her first baby soon. Disha is now an expectant mother and she took up her new work, that is the third season of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain realizing that she is pregnant.

Disha is one of those celebrities who have been working non-stop even during pregnancy. Yes, she is managing the hectic schedule of shooting for the show, even as she enjoys her pregnancy phase. She is thrilled about this aspect, and has been vocal about it.

She has been active on social media, exhibiting her pregnancy bump and even her pregnancy glow. She has also written about how she feels that she looks beautiful now, during her pregnancy.

Yes that is her confidence level right now, as she works hard even through her phase of becoming a mother.

You can check the pictures here.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Fame Disha Parmar Is Radiant With Pregnancy Glow; Take A Look 831759

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Fame Disha Parmar Is Radiant With Pregnancy Glow; Take A Look 831760

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Fame Disha Parmar Is Radiant With Pregnancy Glow; Take A Look 831761

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Yes, Disha has been a workaholic all throughout and her pregnancy phase has only made her all the more dedicated towards her work.

We wish her all the best!!

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

