Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Fame Nakuul Mehta Enjoys Son Sufi's Fun Time At The Park; Check Video

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain fame Nakuul Mehta spends time at the park with son Sufi.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain fame Nakuul Mehta’s family time is in high swing!! We at IWMBuzz.com have written quite a lot about Nakuul vibing with his family. We wrote about Nakuul’s involvement in a game of football with his son Sufi. We also wrote about his coffee date with his wife Jankee. Today seems to be the time for a park visit with his son Sufi.

Yes, Nakuul is busy capturing moments of the innocent childhood of son Sufi. You can see yet another video, this time of Sufi coming down a slide. You can see the playful nature of the boy, and his cuteness too as he enjoys being in the lap of Nature.

Father Nakuul captures this good moment as a video and we present it to you here.

Check the video.

Video Courtesy: Instagram

Nakuul, enjoy your family time to the core!! And we are sure your fans love to see you being one perfect family man!!

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.