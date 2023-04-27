Television | Snippets

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain fame Nakuul Mehta enjoys his date with wife and coffee.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain fame Nakuul Mehta is spending quality time with his family, wife Jankee and son Sufi. As we know, Nakuul and his co-star Disha Parmar recently quit Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 as leads with a generation leap taking place. Actors Pooja Banerjee, Niti Taylor, Randeep Rai and Leenesh Mattoo have now joined the cast of the show as new leads. This exit gives ample time for Nakuul to be with his loved ones. And the dating season has started all over again!! Today’s social media post coming from Nakuul is right from his date table with wife Jankee.

In the picture, he has taken a cute click of Jankee as she is enjoying her cup of coffee.

Nakuul writes on the picture, My coffee and date.

Aww!! This is indeed cute!! A few days back, Nakuul had pup up a fabulous picture of him, with his wife and son. Seems like Nakuul is enjoying his family time to the ‘T’ here.

Take a look at the picture.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Fame Nakuul Mehta Has A Coffee Date With Wife; Check Pic 801831

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Wow!! They seem to make a cute pair!!

Srividya Rajesh

