Popular Bigg Boss fame star Sumbul Touqeer is gearing up for an exciting new role in her career. The talented actress is set to captivate audiences once again as she steps into the shoes of Kavya Bansal in her upcoming show. With anticipation building, Sumbul recently delighted her fans by unveiling the first look of her character, Kavya, on her Instagram handle.

In the sneak peek, Sumbul Touqeer exudes elegance and grace, portraying the character of Kavya Bansal with a charming smile. Dressed in a finely pleated peacock blue saree paired with a matching blue blouse, Sumbul effortlessly radiates beauty and style. Her look is completed with a sleek hairbun and a minimalistic makeup approach, emphasizing her natural beauty. She chose to keep her accessories understated, letting her overall aura shine through.

Sumbul Touqeer’s journey in the entertainment industry continues to reach new heights, with each project she takes on. After gaining immense popularity through her stint on Bigg Boss, she is now all set to bring the character of Kavya to life.

About Kavya- Ek Jazba, Ek Junoon

Her portrayal promises to be a fascinating blend of passion and emotion, leaving viewers eagerly awaiting the show’s Kavya- Ek Jazba, Ek Junoon premiere on 25th September at 7:30 PM, exclusively on Sony TV. Sumbul expressed her excitement by sharing the first look on her Instagram with the caption, “KAVYA BANSAL💫 25th September shaam 7:30 baje KAVYA – ek jazba , ek junoon🤍 Only on @sonytvofficial”

With her impeccable style and acting prowess, Sumbul Touqeer’s presence on-screen is bound to captivate audiences once again, making her new show a must-watch for fans and enthusiasts alike.