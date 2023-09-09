Television | Snippets

Faisu takes birthday boy Shiv Thakare on a 'long drive' to unveil his inspiring story

Shiv Thakare's birthday celebration was a perfect blend of heartwarming moments with 2000 children wearing his mask and an insightful "long drive" episode with Faisu.

Author: Manisha Suthar
09 Sep,2023
Bigg Boss 16 fame and Marathi sensation Shiv Thakare had a memorable birthday celebration this year, and it all began with a heartwarming pre-birthday surprise. The actor and reality TV star, who turned a year older, chose to start the festivities a day early, creating an unforgettable memory with over 2000 children.

Shiv took to his social media handles to share the delightful experience. He posted a video capturing the essence of the day, which began with his visit to the Jana Gana Mana school in Dombivali. Upon his arrival, Shiv was greeted with warm felicitations by the organizers, setting the tone for a joyous celebration.

What made this celebration truly unique was the presence of over 2000 children, all wearing cut-out masks of Shiv’s face. Their excitement was palpable as they caught a glimpse of their favorite star. Shiv looked stylish in a black tee and pants, topped off with a multi-colored pastel jacket, making his presence all the more vibrant.

The highlight of the day was when Shiv joined the children in cutting his birthday cake, sharing the joyous moment with his young fans. Expressing his gratitude, he wrote in the video caption, “Overwhelmed with this lovely PreBirthday surprise!✨ & the blessings of 2000+ kids ThankYou everyone for this love!❤️”

On the other hand, popular social media influencer Faisu joined the celebration by taking Shiv on a long drive. Faisu shared a video on Instagram, where he and Shiv embarked on a journey of conversation and fun. Faisu captioned the video, “Bhailog, swagat hai aapka ek aur episode of ‘Long Drive with Faisu’ mein,” inviting viewers to join them on a journey that promised not-so-perfect conversations and plenty of enjoyment. Shiv’s birthday celebration was a perfect blend of heartwarming moments with children and an insightful “long drive” episode with Faisu. Check below!

Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

