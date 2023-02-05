Paras Kalnawat, the former Anupamaa actor drops his special wanderlust video with his fans on his Instagram. The actor can be seen travelling to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, to have his holidays on point. The actor as he switched on his wanderlust mood, shared the special video with his fans on Instagram, and guess what? We are in love again!

But that’s what looks common between us and our dear and favourite Paras Kalnawat. The actor who was last seen in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10, asserted in his caption. But while we fell in love with the man, he fell in love with new places, a new language and, of course, Dubai.

For the unversed, there were rumours that he left the show to participate in JDJ 10. Owing to that, he clarified in public, “I am looking forward to my new journey on Jhalak … But the fact is that I hadn’t signed Jhalak Dikhla Jaa when the news came out in the media. But the makers felt that I did not inform them before giving a nod to the dance reality show. I can understand their point of view that I should have taken their permission or consulted them before considering the Jhalak… offer.”

He added, “My character Samar was not having to do anything in the show since the past one year. After Nandini’s (Anagha Bhosale) character exited, my character hardly had anything to do. And then many new characters were introduced in the show and the focus shifted to another new family. I did not want to be reduced to just a family member standing in the background doing nothing on the show.” as mentioned in Koi Moi.

Sharing the video, Paras wrote, “POV: FALLING IN LOVE WITH NEW PLACES, NEW LANGUAGE, NEW SURROUNDINGS. FALLING IN LOVE WITH TRAVELLING ❤#TravelDiaries #Travel #LoveOnReels #ParasKalnawat #UAE #Dubai #AbuDhabi”

A user wrote, “I adore how you always have something new and unique on whenever I see you”

Another commented, “Come to Stockholm and let’s get married”

A third user wrote, “This is so different and you are absolutely one beautiful charmer so dashing picture perfect and has perfect combination of dashing stud and Greek god features you are adorable look fabulous gorgeous beautifully confident photogenic and you blow my mind really you look super se bhi upper and smashing bindaas n fearless looks mar jawa you are a true dessert 🔥🙌bless you 🙏💜ur biggest lgbtq fan simply handsome stay loving”

A fourth one added, “Your attitude is like hrittik 😍roshan”