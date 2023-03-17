Ashnoor Kaur has come a long way. The actress ventured off as a child actress in the showbiz and with her amazing acting skills since her childhood made her one of the most celebrated young stars in the country. We still remember how she won us with her super adorable performance in the show Jhansi Ki Rani. The actress’ last tv appearance was in the show Patiala Babes. However, the show went off-air abruptly.

As of now, Kaur is an Instagram influencer. The actress owns a whopping number of fan following on her Instagram handle. She is a popular fashion influencer amongst the youngsters and has earned immense love with her everyday fashion folios and posts. The actress also owns a business of her own Color Play at this tender age of 18.

However, that doesn’t end here, the actress also owns some other luxe things in her life too starting from expensive apartment to cars. Owing to that, here we have shared the list of expensive things that Kaur owns.

A MacBook

Back when the actress celebrated her 16th birthday, the actress got a MacBook Air 15 from her parents as a birthday gift. The same costs 85000. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share the news and thanked her parents. Sharing the picture with her new MacBook, she wrote, “Always remember:- YOU control your social media, Social media does NOT control you!” and thanked her parents.

Luxe Cars

According to reports, Ashnoor Kaur’s parents own a BMW 3-series, that is worth of 45 lakhs. The family also owns Mercedes Benz E-Class. However, on Kaur’s 18th birthday, the girl bought herself a BMW x3 that is worth Rs 45 lakhs.

Kaur owns a luxe apartment in Mumbai

Talking to Etimes, she revealed, “I have booked a new house and it is my dream house. It is under construction. It feels good as it reflects that you are growing up, doing things on your own. Hard work pays. The house will be ready by next year first half. I have shifted to a new house, but I didn’t buy that.” As quoted by Koi Moi.