Television | Snippets

Ganesh Chaturthi Elegance: Shivangi Joshi Dazzles In Yellow Gharara Set

Shivangi Joshi adorned herself in a radiant yellow gharara set that exuded elegance and grace. The outfit, embellished with intricate gotta patti work, reflected the rich cultural tapestry of India. To complement her gharara, Shivangi paired it with a striking red and pink dupatta.

Author: IWMBuzz
22 Sep,2023 19:21:04
Ganesh Chaturthi Elegance: Shivangi Joshi Dazzles In Yellow Gharara Set 854404

Ganesh Chaturthi, a time of devotion and festivity, brings people together to celebrate the beloved elephant-headed deity, Lord Ganesha. This year, television sensation Shivangi Joshi graced the occasion with her presence and shared her heartfelt celebrations on Instagram. In a series of captivating photos, Shivangi embraced the spirit of the festival, combining tradition and joy in a delightful way.

Shivangi’s choice of attire for Ganesh Chaturthi was a feast for the eyes. She adorned herself in a radiant yellow gharara set that exuded elegance and grace. The outfit, embellished with intricate gotta patti work, reflected the rich cultural tapestry of India. To complement her gharara, Shivangi paired it with a striking red and pink dupatta.

Shivangi wore long silver jhumkas. Shivangi’s choice of hairstyle showcased her dedication to tradition. Her hair was tied in a neat bun adorned with a fragrant gajra, symbolizing purity and beauty. Her makeup was a testament to her natural beauty. She opted for subtle makeup. A small bindi on her forehead added a traditional touch.

To accompany the captivating visuals of her Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, Shivangi’s caption spoke volumes: “Heartfelt prayers and happiness shared..Ganpati Bappa Morya!” Check below!

Ganesh Chaturthi Elegance: Shivangi Joshi Dazzles In Yellow Gharara Set 854401

Ganesh Chaturthi Elegance: Shivangi Joshi Dazzles In Yellow Gharara Set 854402

Ganesh Chaturthi Elegance: Shivangi Joshi Dazzles In Yellow Gharara Set 854403

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Team covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

Comment Box

Related Post

#GaneshChaturthi2023: 853958
#GaneshChaturthi2023: I feel Ganesh Ji brings a lot of positive vibes in one’s life with his presence: Aditi Sharma
Take A Look At Shivangi Joshi And Kushal Tandon's Breezy Car Ride After Pack-Up of Barsatein-Mausam Pyar Ka 853160
Take A Look At Shivangi Joshi And Kushal Tandon’s Breezy Car Ride After Pack-Up of Barsatein-Mausam Pyar Ka
Shweta Tiwari, Mouni Roy and Shivangi Joshi: Celeb-approved one piece dresses to style for your parties 852948
Shweta Tiwari, Mouni Roy and Shivangi Joshi: Celeb-approved one piece dresses to style for your parties
Viral Video! Shivangi Joshi gets tired during Barsatein shoot, director Muskan Bajaj shares insights 852895
Viral Video! Shivangi Joshi gets tired during Barsatein shoot, director Muskan Bajaj shares insights
Rubina Dilaik, Tina Dutta and Shivangi Joshi keep ethnic poses on edge in embellished lehenga cholis 851837
Rubina Dilaik, Tina Dutta and Shivangi Joshi keep ethnic poses on edge in embellished lehenga cholis
Shivangi Joshi's father surprises her on set of Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka, watch video 849491
Shivangi Joshi’s father surprises her on set of Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka, watch video

Latest Stories

Tara Sutaria's Enchanting Monochrome Photos In A White Silk Dress, Armaan Malik commented 854390
Tara Sutaria’s Enchanting Monochrome Photos In A White Silk Dress, Armaan Malik commented
Muse in black! Anupama Parameswaran keeps it chic in sleeveless tank tee and high-waist jeans 854263
Muse in black! Anupama Parameswaran keeps it chic in sleeveless tank tee and high-waist jeans
JAWAN India number surpass Gadar lifetime, set to cross Pathaan in Week 3! In Hindi the film is set to make the fastest 500cr by this weekend! 854378
JAWAN India number surpass Gadar lifetime, set to cross Pathaan in Week 3! In Hindi the film is set to make the fastest 500cr by this weekend!
Rajkummar Rao On 6 Years Of Newton 854376
Rajkummar Rao On 6 Years Of Newton
Sukhee Leaves You With A Smile 854373
Sukhee Review Leaves You With A Smile
TV9 Network channels go LIVE on SAMSUNG TV Plus 854374
TV9 Network channels go LIVE on SAMSUNG TV Plus
Read Latest News