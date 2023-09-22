Ganesh Chaturthi Elegance: Shivangi Joshi Dazzles In Yellow Gharara Set

Ganesh Chaturthi, a time of devotion and festivity, brings people together to celebrate the beloved elephant-headed deity, Lord Ganesha. This year, television sensation Shivangi Joshi graced the occasion with her presence and shared her heartfelt celebrations on Instagram. In a series of captivating photos, Shivangi embraced the spirit of the festival, combining tradition and joy in a delightful way.

Shivangi’s choice of attire for Ganesh Chaturthi was a feast for the eyes. She adorned herself in a radiant yellow gharara set that exuded elegance and grace. The outfit, embellished with intricate gotta patti work, reflected the rich cultural tapestry of India. To complement her gharara, Shivangi paired it with a striking red and pink dupatta.

Shivangi wore long silver jhumkas. Shivangi’s choice of hairstyle showcased her dedication to tradition. Her hair was tied in a neat bun adorned with a fragrant gajra, symbolizing purity and beauty. Her makeup was a testament to her natural beauty. She opted for subtle makeup. A small bindi on her forehead added a traditional touch.

To accompany the captivating visuals of her Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, Shivangi’s caption spoke volumes: “Heartfelt prayers and happiness shared..Ganpati Bappa Morya!” Check below!