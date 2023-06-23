ADVERTISEMENT
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin kickstarts post-leap shoot with Bhavika Sharma

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has started shoot for its new phase, that is post the generation leap with Bhavika Sharma.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
23 Jun,2023 14:43:09
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has slowly but steadily got into its next phase of the storyline. Yes, the show will soon be taking its generation leap and the shoot with the new set of actors post the leap has started today, is what we are told from the set.

As per a reliable source, “Bhavika Sharma who plays the role of Savi is present today and the opening scene of the post generation leap phase has started with her.”

As we know, Shakti Arora who was last seen in Kundali Bhagya has been roped in to play the male lead. Bhavika Sharma will play Savi, Virat and Sai’s daughter.

This means that the loved Jodi Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh have wrapped up their shoot for the show. It has been a long and fruitful journey for the cast of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Lovingly called SaiRat, Sai and Virat aka Ayesha and Neil received all the love and adulation for their onscreen chemistry. There was actually pleas and requests coming from the audience to not take the show ahead without Neil and Ayesha.

Will you all miss the loved Jodi of Sairat?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in lead roles. The Jodi of Neil and Ayesha has been appreciated a lot by viewers. The love triangle between Sai, Virat and Pakhi has always lived up to the interests of the audience.

Here’s wishing all the very best for the cast coming in !!

