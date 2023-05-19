ADVERTISEMENT
"Heera Hai Heera," Paras Kalnawat About Shraddha Arya

Shraddha Arya shares a great bond with her co-stars. And now a new person has been added to the list. Her onscreen son, played by Paras Kalnawat, is very impressed by the diva. And here's what he thinks.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
19 May,2023 18:15:47
Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya is not just a household name for the Indian audience, but she is a favorite of many actors who have worked with her. Her humble and kind personality has always amazed people. And this time, it’s her onscreen son, played by Paras Kalnawat, who is impressed by the diva for her kind and humble behaviour. Read more to find out what he thinks about the actress.

Paras Kalnawat About Shraddha Arya

The actor took to Instagram and replied to the question asked by his fans “2 lines for @sarya12.” He shared a beautiful picture with the actress where both were smiling, and wrote, “This industry is surely never getting anyone like her. Pure soul and a mind-blowing performer. Heera hai heera
Meri aur aap sab ki favourite @sarya12.”

On the other hand, Shraddha Arya reshared the story with her expression, “Awww.” While in the other story the actress thanked the actor and wrote, “I really don’t know why He thinks so highly of me.. However, it’s so heartening to hear such word about your own self:) Thank You, You are very kind @paras_kalnawat1.”

What’s your reaction to Shraddha Arya and Paras Kalnawat’s bond? Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

