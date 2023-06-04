ADVERTISEMENT
Here's How Shraddha Arya Fulfills Husband's Responsibility

Shraddha Arya is currently enjoying her time at home with her hubby. And yet again, the actress is fulfilling her husband's responsibility; check out the article below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
04 Jun,2023 13:35:11
Shraddha Arya injured her leg earlier and she couldn’t stand by herself. However, after a month, the actress recovered from it. And now the diva is having a great time with her hubby. The duo shares an adorable bond with each other. This time the actress fulfilled her husband’s responsibility towards her. Let’s check out the whole story.

Shraddha took to her Instagram story and shared a picture of herself as she won at NOI Tambola. The actress in the picture posed wearing a beautiful plain black bodycon thigh-high slit dress. The halter neckline and sleek style looked captivating. She styled her appearance with a silver chain, rosy makeup, and a sleek hair bun. A statement bag and black bellies rounded her look. She posed with some gift in her hand.

While the actress in the story mentioned that “Wife won big at the NOI Tambola.” And later mentioned that she has to fulfil her husband Rahul Nagal’s responsibility of sharing her picture in his story, but since he doesn’t have an account, the actress herself has to. “Husband doesn’t have an insta account, Hence I’m posting, thinking, expressing & clicking for him.” Well, that’s cute how the actress appreciates her husband.

The duo got married in an intimate ceremony in 2021. Since then, their pictures on Instagram have circulated often.

