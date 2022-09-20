Himanshi Khurana of Bigg Boss fame is a natural beauty. She has a glow on her face and in her eyes that leaves her fans in awe of her. She has this penchant for getting clicked. She is truly photogenic and every picture of hers proves this to the core.

Recently, Himanshi was seen in a sensationally hot black co-ord set where she left her silky black hair to do all the talking. She posed as her hair shone and waved. She wore a shiny thick necklace and a matching earring. She engaged fans with her cute pose and her fans reacted positively to this smokey-hot picture and video of Himanshi.

Check the video here.

Video Courtesy: Instagram

Wow!! Don’t you think she looks hot? What do you think of her glowing aura here? Do you agree when we say she enchants on and all with her stunning beauty?

