Hina Khan Turns 'Mashooka' In Latest Avatar

Hina Khan is a versatile star in the Indian Television and movie industry. In her latest reel, she turned Mashooka into a new avatar with her gorgeousness.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
08 May,2023 20:00:47
Hina Khan has carved her niche in the industry with her acting skills in different shows. She started her journey from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and later appeared in shows like Kasauti Zindagii Ki and Naagin. Other than acting, Hina Khan is famous for her fashion and styling. Her sartorial fashion choices often make it to the headlines. And yet again, in her latest reel, the diva turned mashooka in an ethnic avatar. Let’s find out below.

Hina Khan’s Mashooka Avatar

In her latest reel, the stylish fashionista Hina Khan looked stunning in the ethnic outfit. She donned a beautiful white chikankari kurta paired with a multi-colour chunni. Her simple messy bun hairdo, blushed cheeks, basic makeup, oxidized jhumkas, and orange lips rounded her perfect Punjabi look. She mimics the song Mashooka by Arjan Dhillon. She captioned her post, “Mashooka.”

Hina Khan’s Work

The stunning Hina Khan has impressed the masses with her existence in the industry. With her fantastic journey in the industry, she has earned massive fandom of 18.9 million on her Instagram account. The diva keeps her fans entertained through her regular share of reels, videos, and photos. Earlier, Hina Khan’s bold and stunning avatar in a red dress kept ker buzzing on the internet. Hina Khan has worked in shows like Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi, and others.

Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

