Ashnoor Kaur is an ardent social media user. Time and again the actress has given fans goals with her regular engaging enticing posts on social media. Given that, the diva has now again shared some more aboard and we are in absolute love with her ‘Dum Maro Dum’ kind of vibes as she gets ready for Holi bash 2023.

The Patiala Babes actress took to her Instagram handle to share a fashion transition reel. We can see her in a casual blue t-shirt and wavy hair at first, from which she swaps like a fireball to her classic look for Holi.

For Holi, she decked herself up in a white crop top. She teamed it with yellow Patiala pants. The actress completed the look with a multicoloured hair scarf tied around her hair in rope. The actress left her hair open and rounded the look with minimal makeup.

Here take a look-



Sharing the reel she wrote, “Happy Holi” while vibing to the song ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’. Here take a look at the video-

One wrote, “Happy holi ashyy 🥹🥹💕💕”

Another wrote, “inally ashyy ne Kuch post kiya I was waiting for your reel since 5:00 am 😂🤣”

A third user wrote, “Ashy iss Kamaal look mei pics bhi chahiye”

Looks like she kept the promise too! The actress went on to share another series of pictures on her gram in the same look, asking her fans about their Holi celebrations.

have a look-



How did you celebrate your Holi this year? Was it with friends or with your family, let us know in the comments-