Sriti Jha is one of the leading actresses when we talk about the television industry. The actress is known for her amazing work on screen. She became a household name with her portrayal as Pragya in the show Kumkum Bhagya. The show also starred Shabir Ahluwalia as the male lead. Their chemistry worked out well, and they became one of the most onscreen loved couples.

However, the show eventually gave the two immense love and made them earn their separate fanbase. Owing, Sriti Jha has a huge fan following when it comes to her Instagram. All thanks to her engaging posts and fashion decks online. Given, today we have shared some of Sriti Jha’s best traditional looks from her IG timeline.

When Sriti Jha got us absolutely starry eyed with her sequinned glittery and glowing white silk saree. The traditional number is from the racks of designer Ranbir Mukherjee. The actress teamed the saree with a thin pleated pallu and matching strappy halter neck blouse. Her hair looked perfect as she kept her hair short and medium with red highlights. For makeup, the actress completed the look with filled-in eyebrows, beautiful dewy eyes and nude pink lips. She rounded it off with a sheer silver choker piece.

Here’s when Sriti Jha was spotted on the sets of Kumkum Bhagya. The actress can be seen in a beautiful blue saree with white borders of tiny ruffles all across. She completed the look with matching sleeveless blue blouse. Her hair looked perfect as she left it straight open, teamed it with kohled eyes, pink lips and a pair of gorgeous silver jhumkas.

The time Sriti Jha shared picture straight from her Durga Puja celebrations. The actress can be seen decked up in a gorgeous blue embellished saree. She teamed it with maroon red blouse. Her hair looked perfect as she teamed her desi look with short wavy hair. She can be seen performing the iconic ‘dhunuchi naach’ at the Durga Puja mandap. For the unversed, Sriti has lived in Kolkata with her family for 10 years.