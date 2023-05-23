ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Snippets

Karan Kundrra turns "wolf" in real life, has a message for "fake ass bitches"

Karan Kundrra has always been a slayer and a sensation when it comes to delivering top quality work in the entertainment space. Well, let's check out what's the latest happening at his end in terms of social media activities

Author: IWMBuzz
23 May,2023 10:05:55
Karan Kundrra turns "wolf" in real life, has a message for "fake ass bitches"

Karan Kundrra is one of the most handsome and charming actors and performing artistes that we all currently have in the Hindi entertainment industry. He is extremely stylish and handsome and well, no wonder, come what may, literally anything and everything that he does creates impact. The man has been truly winning hearts of masses in the best way possible with his presence for a long time and well, that’s what we genuinely love the most about him. In all these years, Karan Kundrra has worked immensely hard as a superstar and well, that’s why, we simply can’t stop loving and admiring him for all the good and happy reasons. In the recent past, Karan Kundrra has focused on his social media handle and swag to a great extent and well, that’s why, come what may, anything and everything from his end on social media platforms wins hearts of one and all.

Check out the latest that’s happening at Karan Kundrra’s end on social media:

So, to tell you all a little bit about Karan Kundrra and his latest social media post ladies and gentlemen, what do we currently get to see happening at his end? Well, right now, going by the caption of his latest post, we see Karan Kundrra turning into a swagger wolf who’s killing the style game with perfection and in the best way possible and how. Well, do you want to check out and understand how he’s doing that better? Well, here you go –

Well, absolutely amazing and sensational for real, right ladies and gentlemen? Brilliant and wonderful in the real sense of the term, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Team covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Karan Kundrra turns "gangsta" in real life, Tejasswi Prakash likes it
Karan Kundrra turns "gangsta" in real life, Tejasswi Prakash likes it
Karan Kundrra gets romantic with GF Tejasswi Prakash, actress gives hilarious 'death stare'
Karan Kundrra gets romantic with GF Tejasswi Prakash, actress gives hilarious 'death stare'
Naagin Fame Tejasswi Prakash Poses Before The Camera; Boyfriend Karan Kundrra Is Ecstatic About Her Style
Naagin Fame Tejasswi Prakash Poses Before The Camera; Boyfriend Karan Kundrra Is Ecstatic About Her Style
Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde To Tejasswi Prakash And Karan Kundrra: Baba Siddique Star Studded Iftar Party
Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde To Tejasswi Prakash And Karan Kundrra: Baba Siddique Star Studded Iftar Party
Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash’s sensuous video with Karan Kundrra gets LEAKED
Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash’s sensuous video with Karan Kundrra gets LEAKED
Tejasswi Prakash's jaw-dropping lehenga moment gets BF Karan Kundrra's special attention
Tejasswi Prakash's jaw-dropping lehenga moment gets BF Karan Kundrra's special attention
Latest Stories
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan gets jealous of Jahaan and Elahi’s closeness
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan gets jealous of Jahaan and Elahi’s closeness
Mouni Roy's yellow love in Cannes is too hot to handle (see pics)
Mouni Roy's yellow love in Cannes is too hot to handle (see pics)
From Parth Samthaan To Mallika Singh: Indian TV Actors And Their South Movie Debut
From Parth Samthaan To Mallika Singh: Indian TV Actors And Their South Movie Debut
Jasmin Bhasin takes over Maldives by storm in backless outfit, we are sweating
Jasmin Bhasin takes over Maldives by storm in backless outfit, we are sweating
"Mommy-to-be" Disha Parmar's moment of happiness is super adorable
"Mommy-to-be" Disha Parmar's moment of happiness is super adorable
Surbhi Jyoti turns water baby, looks irresistible and super hot like never before
Surbhi Jyoti turns water baby, looks irresistible and super hot like never before
Read Latest News