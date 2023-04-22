Kundali Bhagya Fame Shraddha Arya and Shakti Arora's Cute Offscreen Bond Relived

Shraddha Arya and Shakti Arora's offscreen bond in Kundali Bhagya is being missed.

Kundali Bhagya’s previously popular Jodi of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Arora is being missed today. As we know, the popular Zee TV show recently took a generation leap after which actors Paras Kalnawat, Baseer Ali and Sana Sayyad have joined the cast. The leap meant that the old cast moves out to give a fresh renewed life to the show. However, Shraddha Arya chose to continue and grey her hair for the much-loved show. However, Shakti Arora quit the show. His role is being played now by Shakti Anand. Now that the old Karan Luthra is being missed, we relive the cute bonding shared by Shraddha and Shakti on the sets of the show.

As we know, Dheeraj Dhoopar earlier played Karan Luthra. His onscreen chemistry with Shraddha was the talk of the town for all the years. However, when Shakti came in, he did a fab job and quickly won the trust and love of fans. And for Shraddha, Shakti was a great co-star. So here we bring together some of the jolly moments of Shraddha and Shakti from the set.

So here you go!!

Video Courtesy: Instagram

We indeed miss this pair!! Shraddha, continue to do a fab job in the show!!

