Kundali Bhagya Shraddha Arya Share Health Update, Fan Says, “Gell Well Soon”

Shraddha Arya is a stunning actress in the Hindi television industry. The actress is known for her role in “Kundali Bhagya” called Preeta. The actress is dealing with a back injury and is advised to avoid traveling. As a result, she works from home to keep production schedules on track. The actress recently shared an uplifting health update with her fans, maintaining a positive outlook despite her health challenges. Take a look at the pictures below-

Shraddha Arya’s Instagram Post Appearance-

The actress shared a picture series about her health update on Instagram. She starts her day by describing the view of her living room, which has vibrant lighting, ivory with brown wooden shades, a big wall clock, and a spacious straight room. In the second picture, she shares a picture of her morning breakfast, including bland khichdi and dahi.

In the third picture, she shared a picture of a weighing machine showcasing 57.80 kg. In the fourth picture, she took a picture of the night of the trees with pink flowers. In the fifth picture, she took a close-up selfie picture while eating orange and opted for quirky expressions. In the sixth picture, the actress shared pictures of her energy food like electrolyte juice and a bowl of oats with milk, and again, she shared a picture of a weighing machine that shows 56.45 kg, which she lost weight. Lastly, she shared a picture of delicious food in a salad bowl with a cookie. And a picture of medicines.

As soon as she posted pictures on Instagram, fans turned to her post and offered well wishes for a speedy recovery from her health issue.

